(1932-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Jack Hanson, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, June 10, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Oct. 1, 1932, in Elgin, son of Melvin and Cleo (Gilbert) Hanson.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-55. As an educator, Jack was a teacher and then an elementary principal in the Waterloo School District and later taught at Hawkeye Community College, also in Waterloo.
Survived by: his wife, Mary Lou Hanson of Cedar Falls; his children, Greg Hanson of Cedar Falls, Brent Hanson of Washington state and Valerie Roach of Plainfield; his stepchildren, Todd (Alice) Redalen of Edgerton, Wis., and Krisha Clopton of Superior, Colo.; four grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Carla) Hanson of Clermont; and a sister-in-law, Dee Hanson of Des Moines.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Robert Hanson; and a sister, Doris (Lyle) Martin.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, with military honors conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.