January 9, 1937-October 21, 2021

Jack E. Garrett, 84, of St. Paul, formerly of Waterloo and Clear Lake, died peacefully at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, MN on Thursday, October 21, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

He was born January 9, 1937 in Waterloo, the son of Harris Leland and Lucille Angela (Hofferd) Garrett. He married Carol Johnson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo on May 18, 1957.

Jack was employed with John Deere Waterloo Product Engineering Center for 39 years, retiring in 1995. He served as a Director of the Cedar Valley Arboretum and served as a C.C.D. teacher and parish council member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as well as volunteering with Meals On Wheels and food pantries in both Waterloo and Clear Lake. An artist, Jack enjoyed drawing cartoons and especially enjoyed spending time with his family at their Clear Lake home. Additionally, Jack designed houses for individuals and many area contractors. He put his drawing and drafting skills to use by sketching out home additions for many family and friends.

Jack is survived by: his wife; seven children, Scott (Elizabeth) of San Diego, California; Lisa (Michael) Schmulewitz of St. Paul, Minnesota, Cathlyn (Kurt Errickson) Garrett of St. Paul, John (Katherine) of Wildomar, California, Karen (Craig) Kramer of Dyersville, IA, Kristen (Dennis) Wood of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Jacqueline (Trent Tischer) Garrett of St. Paul; grandchildren, Leigh (Daniel) Ammeraal, Paige (Erik) Wingate, Jeremiah Schmulewitz, Naomi Schmulewitz, Claudia Errickson, Arlo Errickson, Emma Garrett, Ellis Garrett, Clare Kramer, Lucas Kramer, Lauren (Noah) Klar, Matthew Wood, Daniel (Kiersten) Wood, Elizabeth Wood, Corrine Tischer, Alexandra (Gabe) Berkland, and Caitlyn Tischer; great grandchildren, Fè Ammeraal, Kreigh, Delaney, and Ruby Wood; siblings, James (Ila Mae) Garrett of Waterloo; and in-laws, Charles Foster of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Gary (DeAnn) Johnson of Ft. Myers, Florida, David (Mary) Johnson of San Diego, California, Janet (Evan) Hadingham of Wayland, Massachusetts, Joan (Tim) Reil, Spring Lake, New Jersey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Carol Foster of Albert Lea, Minnesota and Rowena Davidson and brother-in-law Donald Davidson of Waterloo; and his mother and father-in-law, Everett and Ruth Johnson of Waterloo.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The service will be live streamed via the Sacred Heart Facebook page. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Thursday.

Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

