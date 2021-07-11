 Skip to main content
Jack Douglas Cherry
June 14, 1942–July 3, 2021

Jack was born on Flag Day 1942 in Waterloo, Iowa, the second son of Lyle L. and Hazel J. Cherry. He graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1960, and took miscellaneous college courses of interest to him at Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa. After five years of apprenticeship at John Deere in Waterloo, he became certified as a Journeyman Foundryman and spent most of his career there involved in the iron-melting division, retiring at the end of 1989.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Joanne Ellen. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, five daughters, and his brother, Jim.

The photo shows Jack as an up-and-coming John Deere Tractor authority. Obviously, awhile back. At Jack’s request, there will be no memorial service. Interment will be at Salmon, Idaho.

