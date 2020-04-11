× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAVERLY — Jack D. Schloemer, 88, of Waverly and formerly of Nashua, died April 5 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly.

He was born April 24, 1931, in Hampton, son of Clarence and Gladys (Colby) Schloemer. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1949. After graduation, Jack went to work for Iowa Public Service Co. in Waverly. On May 7, 1950, Jack married Florence Michael; she died Jan. 6, 1976. On Oct. 30, 1976, Jack married Ida Hoblit-Goodner at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nashua. Jack retired from Midwest Gas in 1993 after 44 years of service.

Jack was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nashua and the Four F Sam’s Camping Group.

Survivors: his wife, Ida; three sons, Mike (Sandy) Schloemer of Knoxville, Mark (Jean) Schloemer of Waverly, and Matt (Wanda Reese) Schloemer of Sugarland, Texas; two daughters, Marilyn (Keith Diekevers) Schultz of Spirit Lake, and Michele (Jim) Fischer of Waverly; two stepchildren, Audrey (Walt) Malik of Eldridge, and Gary (Beryl) Goodner of Rochester, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents, a brother, Wesley Schloemer; first wife, Florence Schloemer; and a daughter, Marcia Schloemer.