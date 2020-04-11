(1931-2020)
WAVERLY — Jack D. Schloemer, 88, of Waverly and formerly of Nashua, died April 5 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly.
He was born April 24, 1931, in Hampton, son of Clarence and Gladys (Colby) Schloemer. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1949. After graduation, Jack went to work for Iowa Public Service Co. in Waverly. On May 7, 1950, Jack married Florence Michael; she died Jan. 6, 1976. On Oct. 30, 1976, Jack married Ida Hoblit-Goodner at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nashua. Jack retired from Midwest Gas in 1993 after 44 years of service.
Jack was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nashua and the Four F Sam’s Camping Group.
Survivors: his wife, Ida; three sons, Mike (Sandy) Schloemer of Knoxville, Mark (Jean) Schloemer of Waverly, and Matt (Wanda Reese) Schloemer of Sugarland, Texas; two daughters, Marilyn (Keith Diekevers) Schultz of Spirit Lake, and Michele (Jim) Fischer of Waverly; two stepchildren, Audrey (Walt) Malik of Eldridge, and Gary (Beryl) Goodner of Rochester, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents, a brother, Wesley Schloemer; first wife, Florence Schloemer; and a daughter, Marcia Schloemer.
Services: Jack was cremated and his family is planning a public memorial service in August; burial of his cremated remains will take place in August at Sunnyside Memory Garden in Charles City. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family, (319) 352-1187.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice or Retrieving Freedom, and may be sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Attn: Jack Schloemer Memorial, P.O. Box 215, Waverly, IA 50677.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, and a little gambling now and then.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.