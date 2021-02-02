December 15, 1940-January 31, 2021

Cedar Falls—Jack D. Haney was born on December 15, 1940, on a farm in Madison County, Iowa, to Raymond and Bernice (Allsup) Haney. Jack’s father worked in construction and consequently the family moved often during his elementary school years. He graduated from Newton High School, Class of 1958.

Jack was married to Jean VanElsen in 1959 and to this union were born two daughters, Jodi and Jana, and a son Jay. They were divorced and later Jack married Carolyn Byall in 1987.

Jack spent many happy hours with horses, being an outrider with chuck wagon racing, and going on many trail rides and horse camping vacations. He spent time with ranchers in Utah, South Dakota, and Nebraska, helping with roundups and branding. He also loved dirt bikes and motorcycles and spending time with his special friend Ron Tellinghuisen.

His greatest love was his soulmate Carolyn, with whom he spent 33 years. They traveled during their early years together and then settled down in the Western Home Communities for the last 2 1/2 years.

Jack was a member of Prairie Lakes Church and served on the Red Team of the First Impressions Team from 2004 until health prevented his continuing in 2019.