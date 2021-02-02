December 15, 1940-January 31, 2021
Cedar Falls—Jack D. Haney was born on December 15, 1940, on a farm in Madison County, Iowa, to Raymond and Bernice (Allsup) Haney. Jack’s father worked in construction and consequently the family moved often during his elementary school years. He graduated from Newton High School, Class of 1958.
Jack was married to Jean VanElsen in 1959 and to this union were born two daughters, Jodi and Jana, and a son Jay. They were divorced and later Jack married Carolyn Byall in 1987.
Jack spent many happy hours with horses, being an outrider with chuck wagon racing, and going on many trail rides and horse camping vacations. He spent time with ranchers in Utah, South Dakota, and Nebraska, helping with roundups and branding. He also loved dirt bikes and motorcycles and spending time with his special friend Ron Tellinghuisen.
His greatest love was his soulmate Carolyn, with whom he spent 33 years. They traveled during their early years together and then settled down in the Western Home Communities for the last 2 1/2 years.
Jack was a member of Prairie Lakes Church and served on the Red Team of the First Impressions Team from 2004 until health prevented his continuing in 2019.
Jack entered Heaven on January 31, 2021 at Nation Cottage, due to injuries from recent falls and Parkinson’s Disease (non-COVID related).
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ted, and his sister Joyce.
Those left to cherish Jack’s memory include the love-of-his-life-wife, Carolyn; daughters, Jodi (Greg) Porath, Jana (Bill) Shatzer), son Jay (Todd); stepsons, Kevin Byall, and Craig Byall; grandchildren Nicole (Darren) Bergstrom, Jackie Porath, Jacob (Keshia) Shatzer, Emily (Dane) Schipper, Katie Shatzer, Dorothy (Anthony) Back, Thomas Shatzer, Lucas (Dana) Shatzer; 16 great grandchildren; brothers Doug (Cindy) Smith, and Roger (Diane) Smith; sisters Connie (Ron) Rider, Peggy (Ron) Smith, Patty (Fred) Smith; sister-in-law Sherry Haney, brother-in-law Dale Ford; several nieces and nephews, and special friends Paul Waack, Nelson White and Cowboy Buster.
A funeral service will be held at 12pm Wednesday, February 3, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Family requests social distancing and the use of masks. Memorials may be directed to Prairie Lakes Church. Richardson Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
