(1956-2020)
Elk Run Heights—Jack D. Andreassen, 63, died Sept. 18, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He was born on Nov. 13, 1956 in Waterloo, the son of Donald and Mary Hill-Andreassen. Jack graduated from Waterloo East High School, class of 1975 and Hawkeye Tech. He married Donna Mc Cullough July of 1978. He was an electrical engineer at John Deere, retiring in 2018.
Jack was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Waterloo where he enjoyed singing. He also enjoyed fishing, and watching sports, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Jack loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survived by: wife, Donna; son, Ryan (Micala) Andreassen and children Jaxon and Henley of Jesup; daughters, Ashley (Jarred) Wagner and children Savannah and Aiden of Jesup, and Kelsey (David) Brookman and son Owen of Elk Run Heights; twin sister, Jane Smith of Evansdale; and brother Jim (Dawn) Andreassen of Polk City; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by: parents and brother-in-law, Christopher Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Grace Baptist Church worship and music fund.
A private family service will be held with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com a video of the service will be posted after service.
