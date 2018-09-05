Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jack Cook

Jack Cook

CEDAR FALLS — Jack D. Cook, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Sept. 1, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice in Bettendorf.

He was born Aug. 17, 1933, in Waterloo, son of McKinley and Lillian Backstrom Cook. He married Joyce Western; they later divorced.

Jack graduated from East High School in 1953 and earned an associate’s degree from Gates Business College. He served with the U.S. Army, earning the rank of corporal. He worked as an asphalt truck driver with his brother, later worked in the foundry at John Deere and retired from P.E.C. in 1987.

Survived by: a daughter, Jaquel (William) Sherrod of East Moline, Ill.; a granddaughter, DeNae Nash of Kansas City; and a sister-in-law, Willie Eva Cook.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and siblings, Vernetta Caldwell, Elizabeth Jones and McKinley “Mack” Cook

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, with military honors by Iowa Army National Guard, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials: may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 2101 Kimball Ave. Suite 130, Waterloo 50701; or Alzheimer’s Association, 2530 University Ave. Suite 2, Waterloo 50701.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jack Cook (1933-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments