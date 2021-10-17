October 15, 1936-October 14, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Jack C. Huntley. 84, of Independence, formerly of Waterloo, died at the Buchanan County Health Center Thursday, October 14, 2021, of complications of pneumonia. He was born October 15, 1936, in Waterloo, son of Clyde and Dorathea Huntley. He graduated from East High School in 1954.

Jack married Carole Leyh November 25, 1978, in Cedar Falls. Jack he worked as an architectural draftsman for Mort Cleveland for 14 years, with his father at Clyde Huntley Construction, and founded with his father and owned The Sled Shed until retiring in 2016. He was a Boy Scout Leader with Denver Troup 118, a private pilot, and enjoyed all things outdoors including snowmobiling and bird watching from his home overlooking the Wapsi river. He had recently received his 19 year medallion from AA.

He is survived by his wife Carole Huntley, son Jeff (Susie) Huntley of Denver, daughter Jill Davis of Aurora‚ CO, son Troy (Julie) Huntley of Rosemont‚ MN, son Zach (Jen) Huntley of Waterloo, grandchildren Alex and Miranda Davis, Jake Huntley, Emily and Melissa Huntley, Nora Huntley, and Stacia and Brian Nollen, great grandchildren Austin Kraft, Lexi Lumbus, and Morgan Jipsen. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Elizabeth Huntley

Memorial Services: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 21, at Locke Funeral Home with inurnment at a later date in Union Mound Cemetery, Sumner. Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.