October 15, 1936-October 14, 2021
INDEPENDENCE-Jack C. Huntley. 84, of Independence, formerly of Waterloo, died at the Buchanan County Health Center Thursday, October 14, 2021, of complications of pneumonia. He was born October 15, 1936, in Waterloo, son of Clyde and Dorathea Huntley. He graduated from East High School in 1954.
Jack married Carole Leyh November 25, 1978, in Cedar Falls. Jack he worked as an architectural draftsman for Mort Cleveland for 14 years, with his father at Clyde Huntley Construction, and founded with his father and owned The Sled Shed until retiring in 2016. He was a Boy Scout Leader with Denver Troup 118, a private pilot, and enjoyed all things outdoors including snowmobiling and bird watching from his home overlooking the Wapsi river. He had recently received his 19 year medallion from AA.
He is survived by his wife Carole Huntley, son Jeff (Susie) Huntley of Denver, daughter Jill Davis of Aurora‚ CO, son Troy (Julie) Huntley of Rosemont‚ MN, son Zach (Jen) Huntley of Waterloo, grandchildren Alex and Miranda Davis, Jake Huntley, Emily and Melissa Huntley, Nora Huntley, and Stacia and Brian Nollen, great grandchildren Austin Kraft, Lexi Lumbus, and Morgan Jipsen. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Elizabeth Huntley
Memorial Services: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 21, at Locke Funeral Home with inurnment at a later date in Union Mound Cemetery, Sumner. Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.