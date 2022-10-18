September 4, 1957-October 13, 2022
STEAMBOAT ROCK-Jack Boelman, age 65, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his residence in Steamboat Rock, IA.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 27, from 4:00 pm—7:00 pm at Steamboat Rock Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 28, at 11:00 am at the Steamboat Rock Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock, with Pastor Lynn Arends officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com
The Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.
