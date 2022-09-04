Jack A. Appleby

December 19, 1930-August 18, 2022

WATERLOO-Jack A. Appleby, 91, of Waterloo, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center in Monticello.

Jack was born December 19, 1930, in Hopkinton, Iowa, son of Eugene and Edna Almond Appleby. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Jean M. Leech October 2, 1953, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death January 9, 2016.

He worked at Rath Packing Company for 35 years where he was a crew leader on the loading dock and was a union steward. He later owned and operated J & M Lawn and Snow Service for many years. After his retirement, he volunteered for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo. He was also a member of AA for over 60 years.

Jack is survived by his three children, Jonathan J. (Janet) Appleby of Lake Wylie, SC, Mark W. (Betty) Appleby of N. Fort Myers, FL, and Meredith M. (Marty) Anderson of Hudson; four grandchildren, Ashton Appleby, Carter and Ross Anderson, and Katie (Joe) Schuhow; and three great-grandchildren, Dori, Drew, and CJ Schuhow.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Melissa Joy; a grandson, Aaron Appleby; and two brothers, Eugene, and Joseph Appleby.

Memorial services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church; burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Military honors by Waterloo American Legion Post #138, Waterloo VFW Post #1623, and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 9, at Locke at Tower Park; also for one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146.