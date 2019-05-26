Jaceil "Jackie" Mostek

Jaceil “Jackie” Irene Mostek, 86, of Waterloo, died peacefully Friday, May 24, at Bickford Cottage in Cedar Falls, surrounded by family and friends.
Jaceil was born November 24, 1932, daughter of Jerome Keffeler and Ramona Perkins Newhoff in Landry, South Dakota. She married Edward Mostek on February 7 1953 and had four children: Michael, Timothy, Steven and Cynthia. Ed passed away June 8 1992. She married George Herington in 2005 and he died July 25 2016.
Jaceil worked for the Waterloo Community School District for 24 years before retiring in 1996. She then volunteered at Highland Elementary until 2018, winning several awards including the mayor’s volunteer award and the Governor’s Volunteer Award three times. Jaceil loved bowling, having coffee with her friends at Panera Bread, taking walks, gardening, dancing and going to church. She played the accordion and could yodel beautifully. Jaceil will be greatly missed but remembered for her amazing smile, good heart, wonderful personality and crazy socks.
Jaceil is survived by three sons: Michael (Barb) Mostek of Jesup, Tim (Traci) Mostek of Independence, Steve (Julie) Mostek of Parker, Colorado; a stepdaughter, Barb (Steve) Patchin of Waterloo; two stepsons, David Herington of Fort Dodge and Steven (Linda) Herington of Waverly; three sisters, Judi (Jack) Larson of Orange, Calif., Joyce Woolems of Bourbonais, Ill., and Jane Piercy of Lovettsville, Va.; three brothers, Darlee “Rudy” (Jackie) of Waterloo, Dennis (Vicki) of Golden, Colo., and Dan of Lovettsville, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: a daughter, Cynthia Mostek; a great-granddaughter, Ava; a sister, Janon Roussel; and two brothers, Kenny and Dirk (Kevin) Newhoff.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Hammond Avenue Brethren Church with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday.
Memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.
