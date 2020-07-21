× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1929-2020)

DUNKERTON — J. Russ Walker, 90, of North East, MD, formerly of Dunkerton, died at his home on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

James Russell Walker was born August 12, 1929, in Sumner, the son of Lloyd E. Sr. and Elsie Cowley Walker. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1947. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War (1951-1953), transferred to the Army Reserves and honorably discharged in April 1957. He was a member of Dunkerton American Legion Post #636.

Russ married Mary Elizabeth Veasey in 1953; she died November 19, 1958. He married Patricia Jones on July 9, 1960, in Waterloo.

He was a route salesman for Altstadt & Langlas Baking Co. in Waterloo, retiring in 1986 after 38 years.

Russ was an active member of First Baptist Church in Dunkerton serving as deacon, church treasurer, and participated in Saturday Men’s Prayer Group. He was a skilled woodworker and created bedroom sets, restored furniture, and made over 58 cedar chests which are located all over the world. He enjoyed the outdoors and trout fishing. Above everything, family meant the most to him and their time spent together.