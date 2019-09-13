(1955-2019)
WATERLOO — J.P. Brown Sr., 64, of Waterloo died Friday, Sept. 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born Dec. 24, 1955, in Yazoo City, Miss., son of Tom Brown and Nettie Lee Jones.
J.P. attended school in Yazoo City. He worked various construction and production jobs until becoming disabled.
Survived by: three sons, Dameetrees Harrington Sr., Irvin Williams and J.P. Brown Jr., all of Waterloo; a daughter, Serra Garcia of Waterloo; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Moses Brown and Tommie Lee Brown of Waterloo; four sisters, Diane Brown, Katherine Brown-Pelton, Pearline Brown, all of Waterloo; and Idelia Joiner of New Hartford, Conn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, James Willie Brown; three sisters, Dortha Jean Brown, Ella Francis Brown and Willie Mae Brown-Sanders.
Celebration of Life memorial services: Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Cedar Vista Park Shelter, Waterloo. There will be no visitation as his body was cremated. Haggerty Funeral Home, Waterloo, assisted with the cremation.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 223 Gable St., where the family will be receiving friends.
J.P. had a smile that would light up a room. He loved his family and saw the good in anyone he came in contact with.
