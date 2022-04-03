February 7, 1927-March 30, 2022

WATERLOO-J. Elizabeth “Liz” Porter, 95, of Waterloo, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, at home.

She was born February 7, 1927 in Waterloo, daughter of Jack Casebeer and Dorothy Ellen Conley Wood. She married Kennith C. Porter, Sr. on November 27, 1947 in Waterloo. He died October 15, 1988.

Liz attended Lowell Elementary, Sloan Wallace Junior High and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1944. She and her husband owned and operated Ken’s Cafe from 1964 to 1971 and was employed with Black Hawk Civil Defense from 1971 until her retirement in 1993.

She loved being a Wahawk, attending her class reunions, preparing the class newsletter and finding classmates. Her passion was playing the piano at the Rotary Club, Recreation Center, Western Home, Friendship Village, Manor Care and Union Gospel Church in Waterloo and Calvary Bible Church in Washburn. She attended Waterloo Church of Christ for several years.

Survivors include: her children, Margie (the late Paul) Domergue of Guerneville, California, and Evelyn (Scott) Russell, Beverly (Nicolas) Ayala and Kennith (Angie) Porter, Jr., all of Waterloo; her grandchildren, Travis Gardner of Cedar Falls, Mitch Gardner of Waterloo, Tanya Russell Wickman of Manchester, Katy (J.D.) Gardner Ricklefs of Cedar Rapids, Scotty (Emily) Russell, II of Cedar Falls, Wesley Leyh of Waterloo, Holly (Adam) Porter Althof of LaPorte City and Heather (Dustin Hall) Porter of Oakland, California; her great grandchildren, Bryn, Brielle, Marley, Hayley, John, Kennedy, Connor, Scotty, III, Emma, Sadia, Monroe, Liam, Isla, Emlyn and Rowen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Jack (Margaret Baugh) Casebeer Wood, Jr., and a sister, Erma (Harold) Wood DeYoung.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Rivers Edge Christian Church with inurnment later at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 4, and for an hour before services on Tuesday, April 5, all at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.