WATERLOO-J. Elizabeth “Liz” Porter, 95, of Waterloo, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, at home. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Rivers Edge Church with inurnment later in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 4, and for an hour before services on Tuesday, all at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.