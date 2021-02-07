September 25, 1925—Februarty 2, 2021
J.C. Green was born on 9/25/1925 to the late Willie and Sarah Lue Boddie Green in Canton, Mississippi. On Tuesday, 2/2/2021 in his home he departed this world.
Viewing will be Monday, 2/8/2021 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Sanders Funeral Home, 1704 E. 4th Street, Waterloo, Iowa.
Cards and condolences may be sent to 436 Cherry Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50703.
