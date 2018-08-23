CEDAR FALLS — Ivan Verl Reinhold Warm, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Nations Cottage of the Western Home Communities.
He was born July 14, 1929, at St. Francis Hospital, Waterloo, son of Reinhold and Nellie (Goings) Warm. He married Joyce Viktora in Kirksville, Mo., on Jan. 10, 1954.
He graduated from East High School and attended Iowa State University to study civil engineering and architecture. He also served in the U.S. Air Force as a first lieutenant during the Korean Conflict in San Antonio. Ivan worked as an architect and civil engineer at Stenson, Warm, Grimes and Port, where he was also a partner. He helped design many recognizable buildings in the Cedar Valley area, including the Black Hawk County Courthouse, Hawkeye Tech, various churches, Central High School and the Greyhound Racetrack. Ivan retired in 1987, moving down to Florida with Joyce and began working part time at the school district. The couple moved back to Cedar Falls in 2016. Ivan was the president of the Rotary Club in Waterloo and president of the Chamber of Commerce in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Gary (Delores) Warm of San Antonio; a daughter, Cindy (Roy) Eichengreen of Deep River, Conn.; a sister-in-law, Karilyn Todd; a niece, Jennifer Barnard; five grandchildren, Eric (Melissa) and Cecily Bo Warm, Amelia and Hadley Eichengreen and Genevieve Warm; and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Mckenzie Warm.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a son, Bruce Warm.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at the Diamond Event Center of Western Home Communities, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 23, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Nations Cottage or Unity Point Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Ivan loved fishing, hunting, and flying in the airplane that he owned. He loved music and it played an important role in his life: having his own band, playing any instrument that he would pick up, and entertaining the family with his accordion during Christmas time.
