Ivan Paul Hummel

January 23, 1935-June 8, 2023

REINBECK-Ivan Paul Hummel, 88, Reinbeck, died Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Parkview Manor, Reinbeck. Ivan was born January 23, 1935 in Traer to the late Dan and Merle (Mastain) Hummel. He faithfully served in the US Navy and later the SeaBees. Ivan married Lois Mae Christensen on June 14, 1956 in Cedar Falls; they were married for 54 years prior to her death in 2010. Ivan worked as a machinist for John Deere for 36 years retiring in 1994.

Ivan was a good dad who passed along his very strong work ethic. He loved the outdoors, spending time hunting, fishing and camping. Ivan was also a talented singer and guitarist in the bands “Nomads”, “Ivan Paul and the Legend”, “DIM” and would sing karaoke as “Ivan Paul - The Legend”.

Ivan is survived by his children, John (Linda) Gravell, Rita (Nate) Rawls, Rick (Ronda) Hummel, Kelly (Michelle) Hummel and Brenda (Dan) Hummel-Foreman; grandchildren, John, Michael (Vanessa), Chase, Christopher (Natalie), Jennifer (Timothy), Chase, Kelley, Anthony, Andrea and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Everly Mae, McKenzie, Bennett, Maddison, Alexis, Jaxon, Henry, Kaleb, Jerran, Jace, Jakob, Jeramy and Mylee; siblings, Jerry (Beverly) Hummel and Karen Dinger; dog, Lucy and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandsons, Jeramy and Joshua and siblings, Arlene Glasner, Harold Hummel and Allen Hummel.

Ivan's funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, June 15 at the funeral home; resuming at 9:00 AM on Friday until the time of service. Burial will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens with military rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the AMVETS Post 49, Dike American Legion and the Cedar Valley Honor Flight.