Ivan Otto Jager

Feb. 6, 2022
FAYETTE-Ivan O. Jager, 85, of Fayette and formerly of La Porte City, died, Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his son Rev. Mike’s (Joy) home in Fayette, following a lengthy illness.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Fayette. Inurnment with military rites will be held at a later date. Visitation will precede services at the Church on Tuesday starting at 9:30 AM. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Ivan’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
