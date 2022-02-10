 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ivan Otto Jager

Feb. 6, 2022

FAYETTE-Ivan O. Jager, 85, of Fayette and formerly of La Porte City, died, Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his son Rev. Mike’s (Joy) home in Fayette, following a lengthy illness.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Fayette. Inurnment with military rites will be held at a later date. Visitation will precede services at the Church on Tuesday starting at 9:30 AM. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Ivan’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

