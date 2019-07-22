Ivan McKee

(1934-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Ivan Clark McKee, 84, died Friday, July 19, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Aug. 14, 1934, in Iowa City, son of Paul and Iva (Noble) McKee. Ivan attended schools in Afton, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in July 1952. On July 9, 1954, he married Darlene Jo Rogers at the Evangelical United Brethren Church of Everett, Wash.
Ivan and Darlene moved to various places from Alaska to Nebraska while he continued his military service, retiring from the Air Force in August 1972. With his electrical maintenance training from the military, Ivan worked for the Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) and Hawkeye Tech (now Hawkeye Community College) until his retirement. He was a member of the VFW Post 1623 of Waterloo.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Daniel McKee of Owatonna, Minn., and Brad McKee of Cedar Falls; five daughters, Paula Chiri of Bayard, Marcia (James Wahner) McKee of Cedar Falls, Monica (John Barrington) Dean of Henderson, Nev., Melissa (Alan) Capler of Lincoln Park, Mich., and Pamela Portillo of Lake City; 27 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lavonne Cimburek of Forks, Wash., Katherine Stambaugh of Fallon, Nev., and Janet Magnuson of Forks, Wash.; and many extended family members.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Brenda Lynn McKee; a son, Brian John McKee; an infant grandson, Zachary McKee; and sisters, Lyla Carroll and Geraldine Wickert.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Dahl-VanHove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, burial in Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls, with military rites by the AMVETS Post 49 of Cedar Falls and the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. There will be a luncheon following burial at Jordan Crossing, 409 Walnut St., Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to the family for future designation.
Online condolences at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.
Ivan enjoyed travel and took his family on many road trips which included stops at all of the sights along the way. Ivan was happiest, though, sitting at home on the porch and playing cribbage and card games with family and friends. Ivan will be remembered for his infectious belly-laughs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.