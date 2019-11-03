(1937-2019)
IONIA —- Ivan Lee Johnson, 82, of Ionia, died Friday, Nov. 1, at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.
He was born Sept. 17, 1937, in Broken Bow, Neb., son of Frank and Margaret (Shaw) Johnson. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1954. On July 1, 1955, Ivan married Dearetta Dorman at United Methodist Church in Janesville. The couple would spend their life farming near Ionia. Ivan also worked for Oliver-White Farm Equipment Manufacturing in Charles City, Hydrotile in Nashua from 1984-1991, and for New Hampton Metal Fabrication in New Hampton, starting in 1992 until he retired in 1993.
Ivan was a member of Republic Community Church, Richland Township Trustee, and Nashua Rural Fireman’s Board.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Christina (Robert) Patton of Ames; a son, Rick (Linda) Johnson of Littleton, Colo.; two step-grandchildren, Jodi (Dave) Holschlag and Dan Patton; seven step-great-grandchildren; 15 step-great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Patty (Gary) Shatzberg of Cedar Falls, Karen (Doug) Boelman of Cedar Falls, and Ona Mae Brandt of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a step-great-great-grandson, Jaxen Rosendahl.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Republic Community Church in rural Ionia, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to time of service Monday at the Church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family, (319) 352-1187.
Memorials: to Republic Community Church.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Ivan’s greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family. He also enjoyed farming, fishing, and hunting.
