(1925-2019)
JESUP -- Ivadell Virginia Primrose, of Davenport, died Sunday, June 9, at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport.
She was born Oct. 28, 1925, in Breda, daughter of Richard and Wilhelmina (Nachtigal) Krenzien. On Sept. 13, 1945, she married Joseph Stewart Primrose in Washington D.C.
She was a graduate of New London High School. Ivadell was a homemaker. She and Joe started a family business, Primrose Heating and Air Conditioning in Jesup. She managed the business side of the family firm for many years before retiring. Ivadell was an active member of the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg and a past member of the Scottish Heritage Society.
Survived by: her children, Stewart Primrose, Kathryn “Kay” (Terry) Bahl and Virginia “Gin” (Randy) Popham; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Tracey) Bahl, Allison (Andrew) Flanscha, Tim (Rochelle) Turner and Kimberly (Boyd) Daniel; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Annabelle Frakes; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and a sister, Mary Ann Schei.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Alice Church of God, 17168 270th St., Conrad, with burial in Alice Union Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before services. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.mitchellfh.com.
She had a passion for gardening, quilting, music and spending time with her family.
