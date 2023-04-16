April 24, 1925-March 31, 2023

Iva Mae Meany was born on April 24, 1925, in Chickasaw County, Iowa, to her parents Howard & Ruth Ann (Dickson) Crooks. She graduated from Nashua High School and later attended Upper Iowa University in Fayette, where she received her teaching certificate.

On June 1, 1948, Iva was united in marriage to Roger F. Meany at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank. Together, the couple welcomed 3 sons and a daughter, into their family.

Iva is survived by her sons Jim (Edel) Meany of New Braunfels, TX, Joe (Joan) Meany of Waterloo, Eugene “Gene” (Sherry) Meany of Abbeville, SC and daughter Rosemary Meany of Cedar Falls; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren Michael Meany of New Braunfels, TX, Aaron (Meaghan) Meany of Lynchburg, VA and their daughter Rosalie, Amber (Dwight) Stroud of Greenwood, SC and their children Rodger and Alex, Seth Meany of Mexico City, Mexico, Amanda Meany- Holmes of Rawlins, WV and their children Colton, Capri, Ella, and Asher, Ross (Shauna) Meany of Urbandale, IA and their sons Jackson and Connor, Andrew (Dasia) Meany of Okeechobe, FL and their children Hadassah, Deaglan, Malachi and Matthew, Betsy (Jesse) Blau of Waukee, IA and their daughter Stella, Alicia Meany and Anna Meany, both of Abbeville, SC; a host of nieces and nephews. She rejoins in Heaven her parents; husband Roger; sister Betty Peters and brothers Stanley and Alvin Crooks.

Iva passed away on Friday, March 31st at her son’s home in Abbeville, South Carolina, with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19th from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, Iowa 50701. Burial will follow services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please visit www.lockefuneralservice.com.