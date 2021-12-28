August 4, 1929-December 25, 2021

Iva Carrier was born August 4, 1929 in Carroll, IA: the daughter of Ira and Nellie (Larrew) Hartman. She was united in marriage to Alvin Carrier on October 23, 1946; he preceded her in death on December 7, 2008. Together, they owned and operated two family businesses. Iva enjoyed playing games and cards. Most importantly, she focused on her family and faith.

Iva passed away on December 25, 2021 at Pinnacle Specialty Care at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Ira Hartman, Jr. and three sisters: Larraine Mott, Louella Troutwine and Evelyn Wedemeier. Iva is survived by her five children; Barb Overlie of Waterloo, Nancy (Roger) Chase of Waterloo, Carl (Paula) Carrier of Parkersburg, Carla (Greg) Schilling of Waterloo, and Alan (Becky) Carrier of Parkersburg; 15 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Irene Jones of Cedar Falls.

Memorials directed to Care Initiatives Hospice.

Visitation: December 30, 2021 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and an hour before services at the church. Services: December 31, 2021 at Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene, 3622 Hammond Ave, at 10:00 am. Burial at Garden of Memories.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com