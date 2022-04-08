July 17, 1981-March 30, 2022

Isedro “Eazy” Rodriguez Jr, 40, died Wednesday, March 30. He was born July 17, 1981.

Survivors include: four children, Jadon, Taleiyah, Chayse, and Talisa; his step-mother, Gloria and his aunt Ada.

Preceded in death by: his father and his paternal grandparents.

Memorial: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Hospitality House in Waterloo, with burial in New Jersey.