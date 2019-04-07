{{featured_button_text}}
Claude and Isabel Smith

04/12/1924 – 04/04/2019

95 years

Isabel “Isy” Smith of Gardnerville NV, wife of “Twin” Claude, went to be with her beloved Lord on April 4, 2019 at home, peacefully.

She was team “Smitty and Isy” for 45 years. A truly beautiful and gracious person, quick with an infectious warm smile.

There will be no services.

