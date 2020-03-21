(1925-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Isabel A. Cummings, 94, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 19, at her son's home in Denver.

She was born Aug. 13, 1925, in Grundy Center, daughter of Clarence and Lily Albright. She married Kenneth R. Cummings on May 2, 1942, in Eldora. He died June 24, 2002.

She was a typesetter with the Cedar Falls Record and the Cedar Bulletin for 17 years, and served as a den leader for Cub Scouts. She volunteered at many levels as a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: two sons, Steve (Sandy) Cummings of Elgin and Jerry Cummings of Denver; a granddaughter, Sheri Rust; a grandson, Brian Cummings; three stepgrandchildren, Rob (Toni), DeeJae (Krisha), and Jayme (Shawn Hyde) Butikofer; nine great-grandchildren, Riley, Presley, Jayden, Kennedy Kale, Drew, Bryce and Addison Schroder and Carver Hyde; a niece, Betty (John) Manning; and nephews, Dale Pabst, Ron, Jim and John Albright.

Preceded in death by: three brothers, Russell, Bob and Amos Albright; and a sister, Lois Swift.