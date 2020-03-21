Isabel A. Cummings
0 entries

Isabel A. Cummings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

(1925-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Isabel A. Cummings, 94, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 19, at her son's home in Denver.

She was born Aug. 13, 1925, in Grundy Center, daughter of Clarence and Lily Albright. She married Kenneth R. Cummings on May 2, 1942, in Eldora. He died June 24, 2002.

She was a typesetter with the Cedar Falls Record and the Cedar Bulletin for 17 years, and served as a den leader for Cub Scouts. She volunteered at many levels as a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: two sons, Steve (Sandy) Cummings of Elgin and Jerry Cummings of Denver; a granddaughter, Sheri Rust; a grandson, Brian Cummings; three stepgrandchildren, Rob (Toni), DeeJae (Krisha), and Jayme (Shawn Hyde) Butikofer; nine great-grandchildren, Riley, Presley, Jayden, Kennedy Kale, Drew, Bryce and Addison Schroder and Carver Hyde; a niece, Betty (John) Manning; and nephews, Dale Pabst, Ron, Jim and John Albright.

Preceded in death by: three brothers, Russell, Bob and Amos Albright; and a sister, Lois Swift.

Private Family Services: will be held at this time, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. The family will plan a public service at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: to First United Methodist Church or American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Isabel Cummings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News