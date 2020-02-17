Irwin Schipper

(1946-2020)

APLINGTON -- Irwin “Irv” Dean Schipper, 73, of Aplington, died Friday, Feb. 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, of natural causes.

He was born Dec. 23, 1946, in Waterloo, son of John J. and Trena (Krull) Schipper. On Jan. 24, 1970, he married LaVonne (Kost) in Parkston, S.D. They divorced in 1995.

Irv graduated from Aplington High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1966 to 1972. He and his wife farmed and raised livestock south of Austinville until 1993. Irv worked at Iowa Select Farms in Iowa Falls for about 16 years until he retired.

Survived by: two sons, Shane (Wendi) Schipper of Bristow, and Travis (Traci) Schipper of Urbandale; a daughter, Trish (Joe) Bradfield of Cedar Falls; and 10 grandchildren, Emily, Brooke, Jacob, Savanah, Abby, Alayna, Justice, Tanner, Macy and Kya.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Informal memorial services: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the east room at Stinky's Bar & Grill, 924 Parriott St., Aplington. Inurnment will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Aplington.

Memorials: directed to the family