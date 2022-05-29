Irvin Victor “Irv” Manternach

January 10, 1942-May 17, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Irvin Victor “Irv” Manternach, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Dubuque, courageously ended his hard fought battle with melanoma on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Cedar Falls, IA.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 pm June 8, 2022 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road followed by a memorial service at 4 pm.

Irvin was born January 10, 1942 to Mathias and Matilda (Faber) Manternach in Monticello, IA and was raised on a farm near Cascade, IA.

After high school, he served in the Army National Guard at Fort Dix. He then returned to Iowa and worked on the family farm until 1965 when he began a 30 year career at John Deere in Dubuque. During this time, he raised three children in Sherrill. After retirement, he became a licensed realtor, travelled to Poland, China, and Brazil as part of the Friendship Force, and served on the Dubuque Arts Council. He married Lugene Johnson on November 24, 2007 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, and moved to Cedar Falls. Irv and Lu loved to dance and to travel, and spent their winters in Texas.

He was a fixer and a builder. At the time of his cancer diagnosis, he was restoring his father’s two-cylinder John Deere tractor in the garage he built. He had a mischievous sense of humor and was a talker to anyone who encouraged him.

Irvin is survived by his wife of 15 years, Lugene Johnson, of Cedar Falls, his three children Theresa (Derek) Harsen, Kathy Manternach, and Matt (Trista) Manternach, all of Cedar Rapids, two grandchildren, Madison and Caleb Manternach, his sisters, Carlyn Sellner, Judith Puetz, and Sharon Manternach, 12 nieces and nephews, step-sons, Troy (Beth) and Trent Johnson, step-daughter Rhonda (AJ) Jennings, and several step-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Janaan Funke, two brothers-in-law, David O. Funke and James Sellner, niece Janita Sellner, and nephew, Dean Funke.

Online condolences may be left for the family at egelhofsiegertcasper.com.

Memorials may be made to the Irv Manternach Memorial Fund.

Irvin asked to send a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Mayo Clinic for their high quality care that made him their longest surviving stage 4 metastatic melanoma patient.