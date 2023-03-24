July 18, 1939-March 14, 2023

INDEPENDENCE–Irvin James “Jim” Ehr, 83 years old, of Independence, IA, and formerly of Dunkerton, IA, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center—West, in Independence.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m.—Monday, March 27, 2023, at St. John Catholic Church, Independence, IA. Burial will be at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery, Jesup, IA.

Visitation will be 3:30 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 26, at White Funeral Home, Independence, where there will be a parish vigil service at 3:30 p.m., immediately followed by a parish rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services, Monday, at the church.

A livestream of the funeral service will be made available on the “White Funeral Home & Mt. Hope Cemetery: Iowa” Facebook page.

Irvin James Ehr was born July 18, 1939, in Independence, IA, the son of Irvin Nicholas Ehr and Marie Ann (Staebell) Ehr. He graduated St. John Catholic High School, Independence, with the class of 1957. On July 6, 1963, he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann “Pat” Schares, at St. Francis Catholic Church – Barclay, in rural Dunkerton, IA.

Jim and Pat operated their farm and raised their children in rural Dunkerton for over 48 years before moving to Independence in 2011. He remained active in farming his entire life. Jim was happiest spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, friends, and anyone that he could strike up a conversation with, as he was outgoing and a friend to all. Jim was known for his kindness, generosity, work-ethic, loyalty, sense of humor and making people laugh.

Jim was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Independence; and a former member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup, where he was a past school board member and former member of the Knights of Columbus. Jim was also a former member of the Dunkerton Co-op.

Jim is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Patricia Ehr of Independence; four daughters, Deborah Ehr of Norwalk, IA, Teresa (Phil) Cox of Polk City, IA, Paula (Andy) Beckel of Lakeville, MN, Diane (Jared Culbertson) Ehr of Litchfield, MN; three sons, Steven (Debbie) Ehr of Dunkerton, Robert (Andrea Mead) Ehr of Waterloo, IA, John (Danielle) Ehr of Oklahoma City, OK; 16 grandchildren; two sisters, Mary (Richard) Vogel of Independence, Marlene Chaudoir of Oro Valley, AZ; and one sister-in-law, Jeanene Ehr of Jesup.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter and son-in-law, Brenda Ehr-Jackson and Will Jackson; three brothers, Fr. Donald Ehr, Ronald Ehr, Francis Ehr; one brother-in-law, Bernard Chaudoir; and one sister-in-law, Mary Jean Ehr.

Memorials will be directed to St. John Catholic Church and the American Lung Association.

Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

White Funeral Home, Independence, is in charge of arrangements.