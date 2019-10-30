Irvin H. Smuck

(1927-2019)
WATERLOO — Irvin Henry Smuck, 92, of Waterloo, died Monday, Oct. 28, at home.
He was born July 26, 1927, in Williams, son of Harley and Mildred Rasmussen Smuck. He married Ruth A. Doering on July 27, 1948, in Waterloo, and she preceded him in death on March 17, 2002.
Irvin served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was employed at John Deere, retiring in 1985.
Survivors include: his daughter, Diane Smith of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Angie (Colin) Hurley; his great-grandchildren, Brian (his son, Brandon) Hurley, Alyson Hurley and Corbin Hurley; a brother, Kenneth Smuck of Hubbard; two sisters, Marie Blanchard of Ackley and Marla Ellison of Union; and several nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Marlyn “Ike” Smuck.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home. Visitation also one hour before services Saturday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.