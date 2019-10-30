{{featured_button_text}}
Irvin H. Smuck

Irvin Smuck

(1927-2019)

WATERLOO — Irvin Henry Smuck, 92, of Waterloo, died Monday, Oct. 28, at home.

He was born July 26, 1927, in Williams, son of Harley and Mildred Rasmussen Smuck. He married Ruth A. Doering on July 27, 1948, in Waterloo, and she preceded him in death on March 17, 2002.

Irvin served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was employed at John Deere, retiring in 1985.

Survivors include: his daughter, Diane Smith of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Angie (Colin) Hurley; his great-grandchildren, Brian (his son, Brandon) Hurley, Alyson Hurley and Corbin Hurley; a brother, Kenneth Smuck of Hubbard; two sisters, Marie Blanchard of Ackley and Marla Ellison of Union; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Marlyn “Ike” Smuck.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home. Visitation also one hour before services Saturday.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

