October 28, 1937-April 26, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Irvin E. Tiller, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born October 28, 1937, in Deerfield, Iowa, the son of Clarence H. and Mabel E. Parson. Irv graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1958. He was united in marriage to Donna M. Randall June 15, 1958, in Cedar Falls. He served in the Iowa Army National Guard and was employed at Viking Pump as a Technician in the Research and Development Department for 42 years.

Survived by his wife, Donna of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Tammi (Gary) Meyer of Grundy Center and Terri (Rod) Riebkes of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Chad (Season Eichhorn) Meyer, Jessica (Brandon) Clough, and Hannah (Damon) Gard; three great grandchildren, Jobe, Cohen, and Evalynn Eichhorn; and his twin brother, Irwin (Linda) Tiller of Watkinsville, GA.

Preceded in death by: two brothers, Lloyd and Joe Tiller and sister, Barbara Kern.

Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, with private family interment in the Highland Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Richardson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be directed to the Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity in Waterloo.