December 3, 1950-January 3, 2022

HARPERS FERRY-Irv “IJ” Peterson, 71, of Harpers Ferry, passed away at his home on January 3, 2022.

Irv John Peterson was born on December 3, 1950 to Irving and Donna (Aldrich) Peterson in Waterloo. IJ attended East High School in Waterloo. He was united in marriage to Sylvia Darlyne Shepard on July 2, 1968 in Kirksville, Missouri. IJ worked at John Deere for 29 years. He served on the safety committee at John Deere for many years. He was also a member of the UAW Local 838. IJ enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with friends at the local hangout. But most importantly spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 53 years, Darlyne; daughters, Shawn Kiley (Jim) and Buffy (Jason) McGeough both of Harpers Ferry; 4 grandchildren, Wyatt (Ainsly) and Johnathan Kiley, Shelby Shupe, and Levi McGeough; 2 great grandchildren, Jaxsyn and Owen Bunts. Also surviving are his siblings, Ron (Patty) Fike, Joyce (Ron) Davis and Steve (Mary) Peterson all from Waterloo. Along with many nieces, nephews and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irving “Pete” and Donna Peterson, and his brother, Terry Fike.

A memorial service will be held on January 29, 2022 at The Spillway in Harpers Ferry, IA. From 1-4 p.m.

Memorial donations may be directed to the family.

