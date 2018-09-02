Irma Tjepkes

Ima Jean Verona Tjepkes, 83, of Cedar Falls, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. She had been under care at Nation Cottage-Western Home and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Ima, often called Ima Jean, or Imo, was born the daughter of Albert and Susie (Andreesen) Tjepkes on August 20, 1935 on a farm near Holland, Iowa.
Ima was a graduate of Grundy Center High School Class of 1953. Ima worked at Grundy Center Schools for 10 years, until 1965, then attended UNI and received a BA in Office Education in 1968. She taught at Cedar Falls High School for approximately 10 years and also received her MA degree in Business Education in 1977. In 1980 she was employed by Viking Pump where she worked until her retirement in 1994.
Ima thoroughly enjoyed being retired, helping others and spending time outdoors. She liked to travel, attend Women of Faith and other gospel and country music concerts. Her hobbies included bicycling, walking, fishing, listening to gospel and country music, bird watching, reading and spending time with dear friends and family.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Minetta Tjepkes; her nieces and nephews, Curt (Julie) Tjepkes, Sheila Steinmeyer, Rhonda (Shawn) Samo, Karla (Rob) Weissenfluh and Delwyn (Wendy) Tjepkes and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Phyllis, and brother, Arnold.
She lived by her philosophy:
Jesus first
Others second
Yourself last
A Time of Remembrance will be held during the morning service at the First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls, 10:30 AM on Sunday, September 9. Memorials may be given to Cedar Valley Hospice. Richardson Funeral Service assisted the family.
