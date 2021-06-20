May 7, 1934-June 15, 2021

REINBECK-Irma Marie Thede, 87, of Reinbeck, Iowa passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Unity Point Health Allen Hospital.

Funeral services for Irma will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday June 21, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church located in Reinbeck with Pastor Steve Tyykila officiating. Following the service, Irma will be laid to rest at the Reinbeck City Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m, to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 20th 2021 also at the First Presbyterian Church where Irma’s family will be present to greet friends and family. Memorial contributions may be directed in Irma’s name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to send a condolence, please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Abels Funeral Home French-Hand Chapel is caring for Irma and her family.

Irma Marie Neil was born on May 7, 1934 on the family farm in Tama County, the daughter of David and Edna (Bodle) Neil. She was raised and educated in the Reinbeck School District, where she graduated from the Reinbeck High School with the class of 1953. Irma was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kenneth Thede on October 3, 1955 at the Presbyterian Church in Reinbeck. From this union seven children were born: Kathy, Mike, Carol, Connie, Jerry, Jim and Craig.