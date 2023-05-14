October 18, 1935-May 6, 2023

WATERLOO-Irma Mae (Schneider) Goeller, 87, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on May 6, 2023, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.

Irma was born on October 18, 1935, in Fairbank, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Helena (Oltrogge) Schneider. She was united in marriage to Lyle Goeller on April 21, 1957, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn and the couple was later divorced. Lyle passed away in 2017.

Irma had an in-home daycare for many years. She worked at APAC in Waterloo and later the Salvation Army. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her garden, playing cards and cooking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Irma is survived by a daughter, Debra (Brad) Staples of Waterloo; two sons, Tim Goeller and Jeff Goeller, both of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, Joshua (Veronica) Sherrer, David (Natasha) Sherrer, Missy (Mike) Dodge and William Cox; and ten great grandchildren, Destiny, Haley, Jurni, Hannah, Judah, Blake, Kayla, Dominic, Micah, River and Griffin; a sister, Esther Bast of Readlyn and a brother, Robert “Duke” (Marian) Schneider of Waverly, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Arnold and Harvey Schneider; a sister, Norma Schlicting; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Pastor Lisa Ames-Kruse officiating. Burial will be held in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in Readlyn. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379