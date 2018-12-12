Irma M. Luzum

(1925-2018)
ST. LUCAS — Irma Mary Luzum, 93, of St. Lucas, died at home Sunday, Dec. 9.
She was born Oct. 3, 1925, on the family farm near St. Lucas, daughter of Anton and Josephine (Zimmer) Schmitt. She married Arnold Luzum on May 6, 1947, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in St. Lucas. He died in 2014.
She attended St. Luke’s Catholic School. She and Arnold farmed for almost 40 years, retiring in 1985. She was a member of St. Luke’s Parish and Parish Life, serving as Eucharistic Minister and singing in the church choir. She was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters for 57 years, as well as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Survived by: 14 children, Diane (Jon) Korte and Alleyn (Darla) Luzum, both of Bella Vista, Ark., Norma Shank of Mesa, Ariz., Marvin Luzum (friend Rebecca Traver) of Santa Barbara, Calif., Marian (Charles) Burnett of Dakota Dunes, S.D., Barbara Ann (Theodore) Stortz of Edina, Minn., Sharon Kay (Dennis) Gidley of Algonquin, Ill., LaVonne (Charles) Ciorba of Keizer, Ore., Arnold Luzum Jr. of Fredericksburg, Kevin (Linda) Luzum of Fort Atkinson, Rosemary (Chris) Fritzke of Scottsdale, Ariz., Jolene (Ret. MSgt. J. Mitchell) Nauman of Norman, Okla., Karla (Lindsay) Erdman of Decorah and Renee (Joseph) Wisby of Nashville, Tenn.; 21 grandchildren, Bryan Korte, Jeff Luzum, Jenny (Luzum) Studer, Elizabeth (Shank) van den Berg, Theresa (Burnett) Hamer, Brad Burnett, Alison Stortz, Kathryn Pickett, Alex Ciorba, Tessa (Luzum) Nardelli, Tanna (Luzum) Nedza, Cynthia, Jacob and Emily Luzum, Austin, Jack (Teo) and Aidan Fritzke, Jayme and Jerrod Nauman, Marley and Erika Wisby; her stepgrandchildren, Matt and Christopher Ciorba; 24 great-grandchildren; and her special nephews, Karl and Greg Luzum.
Preceded in death by: her husband; three children, Anthony, Joseph and Mary Ann; her parents; her siblings, Esther, Josephine, Frank and Greg; her son-in-law, E. Dexter Shank; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence and Dorothy Luzum, Paul Luzum, Leo and Darlene Luzum, Loretta Collins, Vic Luzum, Francis and Kara Luzum, Herman Steinlage, Rita and Rudy Humpal, Florence and Jerry Hackman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, St. Lucas, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the church. Schluter-Balik Funeral Home, Decorah, is in charge of arrangements.
Irma enjoyed baking, sewing, polka dancing with Arnold and traveling. She loved music, history, movies and nature. She took delight in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irma was a devout woman who cherished time in prayer. Her spirit will forever bless those who knew and loved her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.