August 20, 1969-June 16, 2021

WATERLOO-Iris Melodie Strieter, 51, of Waterloo, passed away on Wednesday, June 16th 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Iris was born on August 20th, 1969 in Waterloo at Allen Hospital, daughter of Reinhard and Angelika Franke Boeschen. She lived in Waterloo the majority of her life, graduating from West High School, and later enlisting with the U.S. Army Reserve for a short period of time.

Iris spent many years of her life working in nursing homes in the Cedar Valley. She touched the hearts of many residents that she served during this time, showing a true representation of her kind heart. Her proudest achievement is raising her two kids as a single mom.

Iris is described by friends and family as kind, compassionate, funny, strong, loving, and beautiful.

Iris is survived by her children, Mykael and Sheanna, her father, Reinhard, her brothers, Reinhard (Chantel), Gerhard (Melissa), Richard (Kelly), and Andrew (Sara). She is also survived by her niecesephews Alec (Kaitlyn), Austin, Jacob, Morgan, McKenna, McKayla, Mariah, MeLayna, Ryan, Jamie, Aaron, Andrew, Dylan, Haylee, and Blake, all of whom she loved very much.

She is preceded in death by: her mother, Angelika.