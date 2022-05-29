Irene Venita Matson

She was born on February 15, 1924, in Dike, Iowa, the daughter of Jerome and Emily (Posekany) Landau. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1942. Following graduation, she moved to Kansas City, KS to work at North American Aviation building B52 bombers. On November 17, 1946, Irene married Dick Matson in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2001. She raised two daughters and after they were school age, she was employed at the University of Northern Iowa where she worked during the academic year in the cafeteria at Price Lab School, retiring in 1984. During the summers, she would travel with her husband to county fairs and festivals working with their family-owned food concession business. She could also be found ushering for athletic and special events at the UNI Dome and the McLeod Center for many years.