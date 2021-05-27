March 1, 1930-May 24, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Irene Ruth Raub, age 91, died on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Western Home in Cedar Falls. She was born on March 1, 1930, in Benton County, IA, the daughter of Albert and Ruth (Fisher) Wandling. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1947. Irene married Richard Raub on August 27, 1950 in Dysart. He died on September 25, 2003. Richard and Irene farmed the family farm south of Dysart until their retirement in1981 when they moved to town. She was also a homemaker. Irene enjoyed baking, gardening, playing cards especially 500 and Bridge, and helping Tuff on the farm. She was a member of the Dysart United Methodist Church, the Dysart Woman’s Club, and the Dysart Country Club.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard; all her 7 siblings, and a great grandson, Austin. She is survived by her children; Larry (Roberta) Raub of Aurora, CO, and Patricia (Greg) Jans of Brooklyn, IA; 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A private family burial will take place at the Dysart Cemetery at 1 PM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 with a private family service being held at the Dysart United Methodist Church on June 1, 2021 at 6 PM.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Western Home Communities and St Croix Hospice for caring for Irene. Memorials may be directed to family. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.