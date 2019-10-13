Irene Olson

(1931-2019)
DYSART — Irene Dorothy Olson, 88, of Dysart, died Thursday, Oct. 10, at Sunnycrest Nursing Center, Dysart.
She was born May 1, 1931, in Clinton, daughter of David and Lois (Carlson) Palmer. On March 1, 1955, she married Lewis Olson in Clinton. He died April 30, 2001.
Irene graduated from Lyons High School and served in the Woman’s Army Corps from 1950-53, attaining the rank of sergeant. She and her husband made their home in Clinton, Winterset, Marshalltown, Camanche and settled in Dysart. Irene worked as a seamstress for many years.
Survived by: two daughters, Susan Pippin of Bellevue, Neb., and Wanda (David) Petersen of Dysart; five grandchildren, Kenneth Pippin and Jackie Pippin, both of Nebraska, Cale (Courtney) Petersen and Reece (Melissa) Petersen, both of Dysart, and Paige (Jamie) Huebner of Waukee; 11 great-grandchildren, Violet, Patrick, Kylie, Hailey, Taryn, Grady, Jailyn, Piper, Palmer, Hattie and Louie; two sisters, Gennette Nelson and Elizabeth Newsome, both of Clinton; a brother, Louis Palmer of Clinton; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; four brothers, David, LaVerne, Stanley and William; and a sister, Shirley.
Services: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Overton Funeral Home in Dysart, with burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Dysart Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the Dysart American Legion.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Irene enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and recently went on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
