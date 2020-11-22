May 27, 1937-November 1, 2020
Irene Maria Davis (nee Shafer), age 83, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Waterloo, Iowa. She was born in Bad Kreuznach, Germany and endured the Second World War during her childhood years. Irene came to the US in 1957 as a new bride, and she was very proud of the citizenship she earned. Mom was the last living member of her immediate family. She is survived by daughter Kim (husband Walter, son Drake) and son Scott (wife Anna).
James Leonard Davis, age 86, passed away on November 8, 2020 in Waterloo, Iowa. He was the loving and dedicated husband of Irene Maria Davis.
Dad met Mom while he was serving in the Air Force as a Staff Sargent. He had just returned from Korea, where he worked with radio equipment. This became his career with the telephone company, and he put in 35 years before he finally retired.
The last 10 years he was Mom’s primary caregiver and didn’t leave her side 24/7. It is poetically fitting that once he knew she was at rest, that he would rest with her, too. He is survived by children Kim and Scott, and his brothers David and Ron.
