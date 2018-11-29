Try 1 month for 99¢

(1931-2018)

CEDAR FALLS — Irene M. Vaux, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.

She was born May 10, 1931, in Rodman, daughter of William and Ethel (Miller) Harris. She married Allen Vaux on Sept. 18, 1950, in Rodman.

She graduated from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake and furthered her education in Mankato and Salt Lake City. She taught junior high and high school special education for 17 years in Iowa and 11 years in Arkansas, retiring in 2005. She was awarded Teacher of the Year during the 1986-87 and 1994-95 school years in Arkansas. She was a member of Kimball Avenue Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Survived by: her husband, of Cedar Falls; a son, James (Jean) Vaux of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren, Elise Vaux and Lindsay Vaux Eldredge; and two stepgrandchildren, Holly Yates and Zach Hedrington.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Jennifer Vaux; a brother, Russell Harris; and a sister, Mildred Craig.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, Waterloo, with inurnment at a later date in Summit Hill Cemetery in Pocahontas. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the church, and also for one hour before services. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.





