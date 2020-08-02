Irene L. Rossman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Irene Leigh Rossman, daughter of Nick and Sophie Banwarth Rossman, died in the embrace of family on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home due to complications from Turner Syndrome and Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. She was born Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Waterloo.

In her few precious days, Irene taught her family many meaningful lessons. Most importantly, she showed her loved ones how to fight and never give up. Irene’s time at home included snuggling, bathing, singing nursery rhymes, and countless hugs and kisses. She will live on in the hearts of her family forever.

Survived by: her parents, Nick and Sophie Rossman of Waterloo; one sister, Ruby at home; one brother Rocco at home; paternal grandmother, Juliane Rossman of Dubuque; maternal grandparents, Jim and Francine Banwarth of Dubuque; paternal great-grandmother, Doris Hasken of East Dubuque, IL; maternal great-grandmother Myrtle Irene Buda of Dubuque, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Dave Rossman; paternal great grandparents, Earl Hasken, Bob and Pat Rossman; and maternal great-grandparents, Rocco Buda, Charles and Eunice Banwarth.