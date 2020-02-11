Irene Ingle

(1921-2020)

CLARKSVILLE -- Irene Lucille (Franke) Ingle, 98, of Clarksville, died Monday, Feb. 10, at the Waverly Health Center of natural causes.

She was born to George and Myrtle (Vestal) Franke on May 16, 1921, in Powersville. On April 16, 1946, she married William Ingle in Clarion. He preceded her in death Oct. 11, 2008.

Irene graduated from the Greene High School in 1940. She taught country school near Packard for two years and went to nursing training for a year in Marshalltown. She served in the U.S. Navy from July 1943 to December 1945 as a pharmacist mate 2nd class, where she entered the Navy Waves in the Hospital Corps during World War II for more than two years. Irene worked several jobs including house cleaning, wallpapering & painting, janitor at Community Church, Iowa State Bank, Orly's Locker and Clarksville Nursing Home, retiring in 1988.

Irene was a charter member of the Women's Memorial (Women in Military Service), charter member of World War II Memorial, Butler County Hall of Fame 2007 and Honor Flight. She was a life member of AMVETS Auxiliary, Royal Neighbors, Community Nursing Home Auxiliary, and Community Methodist Church.

