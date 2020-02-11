Irene Ingle

(1921-2020)
CLARKSVILLE -- Irene Lucille (Franke) Ingle, 98, of Clarksville, died Monday, Feb. 10, at the Waverly Health Center of natural causes.
She was born to George and Myrtle (Vestal) Franke on May 16, 1921, in Powersville. On April 16, 1946, she married William Ingle in Clarion. He preceded her in death Oct. 11, 2008.
Irene graduated from the Greene High School in 1940. She taught country school near Packard for two years and went to nursing training for a year in Marshalltown. She served in the U.S. Navy from July 1943 to December 1945 as a pharmacist mate 2nd class, where she entered the Navy Waves in the Hospital Corps during World War II for more than two years. Irene worked several jobs including house cleaning, wallpapering & painting, janitor at Community Church, Iowa State Bank, Orly's Locker and Clarksville Nursing Home, retiring in 1988.
Irene was a charter member of the Women's Memorial (Women in Military Service), charter member of World War II Memorial, Butler County Hall of Fame 2007 and Honor Flight. She was a life member of AMVETS Auxiliary, Royal Neighbors, Community Nursing Home Auxiliary, and Community Methodist Church.
Her volunteer work was at Veterans Hospital, Food Pantry 15 years, Clarksville School 13 years, Nursing Home over 1,000 hours, donated over 1,300 knitted baby caps to local hospitals, 4H leader, assisted with Boys Scouts, and made afghans for the women's shelter.
Preceded in death by: husband; parents; two great-grandsons, Elijah and Jacob Greenwald; brother, Eldred Franke; two sisters-in-law, Lavon and Virginia Franke; and son-in-law, Edward Rondthaler.
Survived by: one son, Randy Ingle of Clarksville; two daughters, Carolyn Rondthaler of Cedar City, Utah, and Glenda (Red-Randy) Schell of Clarksville; four grandchildren, Bill Greenwald, Dan Schell, Becky (Tony) Ferrara, Angie (Kyle) Haack; seven great-grandchildren, Ben and Jacob Greenwald, Hanna Schell, Olivia and Frankie Ferrara, Kennedy and Addison Haack; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Zachary and Alyssa Ferrara; and two great-great-grandchildren Calysta Greenwald and Charlie Johnson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Community Methodist Church with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: maybe directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
