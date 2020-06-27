Irene Hillson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1922-2020)

DENVER — Irene M. Hillson, 97, of Denver, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 25, at home.

She was born Nov. 15, 1922, in Iowa, daughter of Albert K. and Hilda A. Klooster Johnson. She married Robert G. “Bob” “Todd” Hillson on June 1, 1946, in Blue Earth, Minn.; he died Feb. 21, 2009.

She worked as a family assistant for many families at nursing homes and private homes.

Survivors: a son, Daris Hillson of Waterloo; two daughters, Adri (Bob) Lang of Denver, and Betty Otting of Waterloo; four grandchildren, James (Rosie) Hillson, Gregory Jensen, Kendra (Quinn) Taplin, and Kayla (Bryan) Sinclair; a stepgrandson, Ray Soto; two foster grandchildren, Jennie Love and Mickey Henderson; nine great-grandchildren, Monica Rynearson, Ivy Mae Hillson, Payton Hillson, Cora Jensen, Sawyer Jensen, Alaina Taplin, Nora Taplin, Karah Sinclair, and Brock Sinclair; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Olivia, Gabbie and Sophia Soto; and a sister, Lois Patten of Grinnell.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Margaret Wirtjes; and a brother, Raymond Johnson.