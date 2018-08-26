Irene Gosney

(1929-2018)
EVANSDALE — Irene Jane Gosney, 89, of Evansdale, died at home Thursday, Aug. 23.
She was born on May 6, 1929, daughter of Frank and Olga (Wolfgram) Dilley. She married Robert R. Gosney on Feb. 4, 1949. He died Jan. 2, 1995.
Irene worked at the West Side Maidrite for 10 years until going to work at Powers Manufacturing for 30 years, retiring in 1993.
Survived by: a son, Robert E. Gosney of Evansdale; a daughter, Sharon (Darrel) Loveless of Evansdale; four grandchildren, Lisa (Rodney) Frickson of Evansdale, Bryan Johnson of Waterloo, Sara Swallow of Lafayette, Colo., and Robbie Bisby of Burnsville, Minn.; five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Camron, Hunter, Maggie and Jonah; four sisters, Leola (Paul) Kriener of Waterloo, Esther (Bob) Cagley of Ionia, Mardell Vallarian of Gulfport, Miss., and Ethel of Washington; and a brother, Ervin Dilley of Dover, Dela.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Kristie Bisby; six brothers, John, Francis, Lawrence, Albert, Joseph (Curly), and Junior Dilley; and a sister, Eleanor Wiese.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Irene enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
