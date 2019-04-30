Irene Gleason

(1922-2019)
WATERLOO — Irene Mae Gleason, 96, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 25, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.
She was born May 1, 1922, in Lu Verne, daughter of Fred and Caroline Behnkendorf. She married Edward Gleason; he died April 25, 1989.
Irene graduated from beauty school in Des Moines, and she later worked as a secretary in the Waterloo school system for 26 years.
Survived by: three sons, James (Julie) of Waterloo, David (Mary) of Waverly and Joe of Waterloo; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; an infant son, Frederick, and her eldest son, Richard; a brother, Oscar; and a sister, Lucille.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial at Lu Verne Cemetery, Lu Verne. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday before services at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Irene was proud of raising four Marines. She had a heart of gold and was always loving and respectful to family and friends. She was a great mother and beautiful lady. She will be missed greatly. Irene passed away exactly 30 years to the date from her husband Edward, on April 25, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.