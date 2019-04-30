{{featured_button_text}}
Irene Gleason

(1922-2019)

WATERLOO — Irene Mae Gleason, 96, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 25, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.

She was born May 1, 1922, in Lu Verne, daughter of Fred and Caroline Behnkendorf. She married Edward Gleason; he died April 25, 1989.

Irene graduated from beauty school in Des Moines, and she later worked as a secretary in the Waterloo school system for 26 years.

Survived by: three sons, James (Julie) of Waterloo, David (Mary) of Waverly and Joe of Waterloo; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; an infant son, Frederick, and her eldest son, Richard; a brother, Oscar; and a sister, Lucille.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial at Lu Verne Cemetery, Lu Verne. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday before services at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Irene was proud of raising four Marines. She had a heart of gold and was always loving and respectful to family and friends. She was a great mother and beautiful lady. She will be missed greatly. Irene passed away exactly 30 years to the date from her husband Edward, on April 25, 1989.

