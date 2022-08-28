 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Irene E. Rohrssen

  • 0
Irene E. Rohrssen

October 13, 1922-August 17, 2022

GRINNELL-Irene E. Rohrssen, 99, of Grinnell and formerly of Sumner, died on August 17, 2022, at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell.

A graveside service and burial has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 22, at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Sumner.

Memorial contributions may be designated to St. John's Lutheran Church in Sumner or to St. John's Lutheran Church in Grinnell and mailed in c/o Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112.

For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website, smithfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These are just some of the many activities that will prolong your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News