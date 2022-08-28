October 13, 1922-August 17, 2022

GRINNELL-Irene E. Rohrssen, 99, of Grinnell and formerly of Sumner, died on August 17, 2022, at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell.

A graveside service and burial has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 22, at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Sumner.

Memorial contributions may be designated to St. John's Lutheran Church in Sumner or to St. John's Lutheran Church in Grinnell and mailed in c/o Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112.

