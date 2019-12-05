Irene Deloye Luxon

(1922-2019)
WATERLOO — Irene D. Luxon, 97, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Friendship Village – The Landing.
She was born Jan. 28, 1922, to Lizzie (Luze) Dehrkoop and Henry Dehrkoop at their family farm outside Dysart. On Aug. 8, 1948, she married George “Arlie” Luxon of Fort Dodge. He died Aug. 4, 2013.
After graduation from high school in 1939, Irene earned a teaching certificate from Iowa Teachers College. Beginning in 1941, she taught elementary school in several Iowa communities. She and Arlie moved to Waterloo in 1959, where Irene taught first grade at several schools in the Waterloo school district and retired in 1984. While teaching and raising her family, she attended night classes at the University of Northern Iowa and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in education in 1970.
She was a longtime and active member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church in Waterloo, serving on church council and involved with Ruth Circle.
Survived by: two sons, Bruce A. (Alesha) and Gary D. (Sue); two grandsons, Alex and Adam Luxon; seven nieces and nephews; and two stepgrandsons.
Preceded in death by: her husband of 64 years; and her siblings, Iola Dehrkoop, Marvin Dehrkoop, and Ida Mae (Dehrkoop) Williams.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with burial in Dysart Cemetery, Dysart. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made in her honor to a charity of donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
After retirement, she and Arlie enjoyed traveling the United States and Europe, bowling, and spending time with their grandsons. Irene was a wealth of knowledge on many subjects and a bright ray of sunshine to everyone around her.
